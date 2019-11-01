China's Communist Party’s Official: Will create environment for all types of firms to compete on equal footing

Reuters reports the latest comments from China's Communist Party’s (CCP) Economy Official, with the key headlines found below.

State firms must improve competitiveness in domestic and overseas markets.

China will create an environment for all types of firms to compete on equal footing.

Meanwhile, a senior Chinese Parliament official said that Beijing will not tolerate anything that challenges bottom line of one country two systems.

The comments have virtually no impact on the CNY trades but could be watched out for, especially after Thursday’s China Leadership meeting statement.