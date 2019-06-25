China's Commerce Ministry: US and China trade teams have agreed to keep communication

Comments from China's commerce ministry are crossing the wires this Tuesday morning in Asia that Vice Premier Liu has exchanged views on trade with US trade representative Lighthizer via a phone call and the two agreed to keep communicating.
The trade teams are working to implement the decision by the top leaders, Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen told a news briefing on Monday in Beijing.
EUR/USD resumes advance, approaches 1.1400
The EUR/USD pair is trading at fresh three-month highs amid broad dollar's weakness. A mixed German IFO survey fell short of triggering EUR selling as the Business Climate came in better-than-anticipated, although it decreased from the previous month.
GBP/USD: Buyers and sellers struggle over no-deal Brexit fears around 1.2740
With the UK PM candidate Boris Johnson’s sustained commitment to leave the EU on October 31 highlighting no-deal Brexit fears, the GBP/USD pair buyers fall short of cheering the broad US Dollar (USD) weakness off-late.
USD/JPY: Eyes on 106.60 on a break of 107 the figure
USD/JPY is currently trading at 107.32 between a range of 107.25 and 107.41, consolidating in the main and trading above the overnight lows of 107.05. The dollar continues to bleed out and fell below the 96 handle.
Gold consolidates gains above $1410, adds more than $100 in June
With the major economies' central banks including the Fed, the European Central Bank, the Reserve Bank of Australia, and the Bank of Japan adopting a dovish stance amid the negative impact of geopolitical uncertainties, the precious metal became a clear investor-favourite and now remains on track to close the seventh straight day with gains.
The next week could be hugely influential for the rest of the year so it's hardly surprising to see markets trading a little flat to kick things off. Investors are heading into this period in a buoyant mood, with US markets back in record territory and global stocks having enjoyed a very good week.