China's Bitkan suspends over-the-counter bitcoin and bitcoin cash trading services - SCMP

China's Bitkan suspends over-the-counter bitcoin and bitcoin cash trading services - SCMPBy Eren Sengezer
"China’s Bitkan said it would suspend its over-the-counter (OTC) bitcoin and bitcoin cash trading services from Thursday," South China Morning Post said in a recent article.
Key highlights:
- The move is in response to the recent ban on the practice of initial coin offerings (ICOs), Bitkan said in the statement.
- Bitkan’s announcement followed the Chinese central bank’s recent decision to ban fundraising through digital currencies, branding it as illegal.
- The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said that 90 per cent of the ICOs launched in China were found to have been fraudulent.
As of writing, the BTC/USD pair was trading at $3866, losing 6.8% on the day.
