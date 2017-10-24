China: Xi choosing a moderate path in setting the new Standing Committee – Danske Bank

In China, the Congress of the Communist Party ends today with the new Standing Committee (SC) of the Politburo being presented Wednesday morning, points out the research team at Danske Bank.

Key Quotes

“Early news reports suggest Xi Jinping is choosing a moderate path in setting the new Standing Committee. South China Morning Post reports that there will be members from different factions, which in our view will bode well for political stability in China. It still remains unclear whether Xi Jinping will choose a successor.”