China, US to set aside differences in G20 coronavirus summit - SCMP

Citing a draft statement to be discussed at the G20 summit, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported early Thursday, China and the US are expected to cease their coronavirus blame game and focus on the challenges of the pandemic when leaders of the G20 nations hold talks via video conference later today.
SCMP noted: “The leaders are expected to agree that the outbreak is a threat to humanity and will set up a mechanism to share information and experiences in fighting the disease.”
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman tweeted out: “As the world confronts the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges to healthcare systems and the global economy, we convene this extraordinary G20 summit to unite efforts towards a global response.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD claws back nearly 35% of recent sell-off, focus on US jobless claims
EUR/USD crossed above 1.09 on the back of broad-based US dollar weakness. Markets offered greenback, possibly in hopes of the US fiscal stimulus. Markets brace for the US jobless claims with talk it could exceed 1 million.
GBP/USD stays below 1.1900 with eyes on BOE, coronavirus outbreak
With the pandemic fears probing buyers, GBP/USD stays under pressure below 1.1900 while heading into the London open. Not only coronavirus (COVID-19) fears, but the cautious sentiment ahead of BOE also tames the quote’s moves.
FX Today: US Senate clears $2trln relief bill, coronavirus spread intensifies; jobless claims eyed
The risk-off sentiment remained the underlying theme in Asia this Thursday, as the market mood was fragile amid intensifying coronavirus spread on both sides of the Atlantic. The US economic aid package passed by the Senate, therefore, failed to lift the sentiment.
Gold: Probes 50-HMA above $1,600 after US stimulus package news
Gold struggles to regain the buyers’ confidence. The two-day-old descending trend line adds to the resistance. A weekly support line could challenge the pullback moves. US Senators might be called from the holidays to vote on the Coronavirus Relief Bill.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Recessionary timelines
Initial claims are expected to rise to 1,000,000 from 281,000 the prior week. The range of the estimates is extraordinarily wide from 1 million to 4 million. The four-week moving average was 232,250 in the week of March 13.