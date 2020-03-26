China, US to set aside differences in G20 coronavirus summit - SCMP

Citing a draft statement to be discussed at the G20 summit, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported early Thursday, China and the US are expected to cease their coronavirus blame game and focus on the challenges of the pandemic when leaders of the G20 nations hold talks via video conference later today.

SCMP noted: “The leaders are expected to agree that the outbreak is a threat to humanity and will set up a mechanism to share information and experiences in fighting the disease.”

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman tweeted out: “As the world confronts the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges to healthcare systems and the global economy, we convene this extraordinary G20 summit to unite efforts towards a global response.”