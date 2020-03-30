China understating coronavirus death toll by 15-40 times

The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been warned by scientific advisors that China is understating the coronavirus deal toll by a factor of 15-40 times is seeking to build economic power during the pandemic with 'predatory offers of help' countries around the world, according to Daily Mail Online.
A senior Cabinet Minister said:
We can't stand by and allow the Chinese state's desire for secrecy to ruin the world's economy and then come back like nothing has happened.
We have always known their wildlife markets are a recipe for a pandemic. China needs to close these down immediately. If they don't, they will rightly become a pariah state.
