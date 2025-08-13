Chinese authorities stated that they intend to impose a tariff of 75.8% on shipments of canola, effective Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. This move came after Canada imposed tariffs on Chinese EVs last year, escalating a trade conflict between Ottawa and Beijing.
Canadian officials said they were “deeply disappointed” by China’s decision and remain open to talks to resolve trade tensions.
Tariffs FAQs
Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.
Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.
There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.
During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD posts modest losses below 0.6550 amid dovish RBA cut
AUD/USD trades with mild losses below 0.6550 in the Asian session on Wednesday. Despite a broad US Dollar downside consolidative phase, the pair stays defensive. The Australian Dollar bears the brunt of a dovish RBA interest rate cut and mixed Q2 Wage Price Index data.
Ethereum eyes $5,000 as BitMine plans $24.5 billion offering
Ethereum crossed above $4,600 on Tuesday, spurred by record daily inflows of over $1 billion into US spot ETH exchange-traded funds and BitMine Immersion's plan to expand its at-the-market offering by $20 billion.
USD/JPY rebounds above 148.00 as risk-on mood hits the Japanese Yen
USD/JPY has recovered ground above 148.00 in Wednesday's Asian trading. The pair stages a decent comeback as US CPI data-led increased dovish Fed bets fuel risk-on rally on global stocks, weighing negatively on the safe-haven Japanese Yen, while the US Dollar consolidates its recent losses.
Gold struggles near $3,350 as risk flows outweigh dovish Fed bets
Gold price fades its uptick and hovers close to $3,350 early Wednesday. The precious metal faces headwinds from heavy risk flows, which offset the increased Fed rate cut expectations-led positive impact on the non-interest-bearing Gold price. Japan's Nikkei 225 hits record highs above 43,000.
Bank of England cuts rates in dramatic meeting
The Bank of England has cut rates by a further 25 basis points to 4% but the statement hints that officials think the easing cycle is nearing its end. Policymakers are visibly worried about a more persistent bout of inflation as the headline number is way higher than target.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.