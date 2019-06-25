China think tank calls for tougher stance in trade talks with US - SCMP

Think tank at Tsinghua University in Beijing believes China's economic resilience offers room to negotiators to take a harder line during upcoming talks with Washington, according to a report by South China Morning Post.

The university, however, has warned negotiators from going too far with retaliatory measures as the ultimate aim is to “bring the US back to the negotiating table” and added further that the world's second-largest economy could launch a new round of reform and opening up to counter efforts to ‘contain China’s development’.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump are due to meet during the Group of 20 summit in Japan to find ways to end the year-long tit-for-tat trade war.