China state researcher: Risk of a steep slide in the economy has reduced

China state researcher: Risk of a steep slide in the economy has reducedBy Dhwani Mehta
Li Wei, director of the Development Research Center of China’s cabinet, was on the wires earlier on the day, via Reuters, expressing his take on the Chinese economic growth.
Key Points:
Risk of a steep slide in China's economy has reduced
China has moved through an "L-shaped" pattern of slowing
Now in "horizontal" growth ... points to long-term steady development, may be short-term fluctuations
Many positive economic signs emerging domestically & internationally
Economic transformation is incomplete, still difficulties in the economy