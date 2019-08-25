China seriously preparing for scenario in which China-US trade relations deteriorate further – Global Times

In response to the comments by the US President Trump to the Washington Post (WaPo) reporter at the G7 Summit on Sunday, Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of Chinese and English editions of the Global Times, tweeted: “Regret? This should be seen as Pres Trump changed his tone after ordering US companies to leave China.Regardless of his specific expression each time, we're seriously making preparations for scenario in which China-US trade relations deteriorate further, even much worse than now.”

On late Saturday, Hu tweeted out that “China has 'lost' the US already: all-round high tariffs, Huawei ban, political hostility, Hong Kong, Taiwan... We're facing a completely different United States. We have nothing more to lose, while the US is just starting to lose China.”