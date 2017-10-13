China Sept iron ore imports at record, copper highest since March - Reuters News

China Sept iron ore imports at record, copper highest since March - Reuters NewsBy Omkar Godbole
The details of China September imports carry good news for the Aussie dollar.
According to Reuters calculations based on customs data on Friday, China's iron ore imports rose 11 percent in September from a year earlier to a record high. Imports of copper and copper products climbed by 26.5 percent in September from a year ago.
AUD closely follows copper and iron ore prices, which may rise today on increased Chinese imports.
