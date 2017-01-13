China SAFE: Recent reports on FX curbs on banks is untrue

By Dhwani Mehta

China's FX regulator, State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) came out with a statement last hour, denying reports of PBOC intervention to step up yuan curbs with banks, as reported by Bloomberg.

Key Headlines:

Will crack down on illegal activities in FX market

Recent reports on FX curbs on banks is untrue

Supports measures to facilitate trade

Supports making trade/investment convenient

Banks should safeguard FX market stability