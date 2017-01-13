China SAFE: Recent reports on FX curbs on banks is untrue

China SAFE: Recent reports on FX curbs on banks is untrueBy Dhwani Mehta
China's FX regulator, State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) came out with a statement last hour, denying reports of PBOC intervention to step up yuan curbs with banks, as reported by Bloomberg.
Key Headlines:
Will crack down on illegal activities in FX market
Recent reports on FX curbs on banks is untrue
Supports measures to facilitate trade
Supports making trade/investment convenient
Banks should safeguard FX market stability