China Q4 GDP growth may accelerate to 6.6% – Shanghai Press

Solid expansion in the Chinese manufacturing sector last month points to a stronger GDP in the fourth quarter of 2020, Shanghai Securities News reports, citing economists.

Key quotes

“China's Q4 GDP growth may accelerate to 6.6% from 4.9% in Q3 as the November PMI recorded 52.1, up 0.7 points from October and within the expansion zone for the ninth month. “

“Both manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs should continue to expand in December as consumption and service industries continue to recover.”

