China Premier Li: China will maintain its long-standing commitment to reform and opening up

Reuters reports the latest comments crossing the wires from the Chinese Premier Li, with the key headlines found below.
China will maintain its long-standing commitment to reform and opening up.
We will relax restrictions on access to even more fields.
China will create a market-oriented, law-based business environment.
EUR/USD rises above 200-HMA as US two-year yield hits lowest since November 2017
EUR/USD has cleared key resistance and may rise further in the European and US session, tracking the slide in Treasury yields, although bullish reversal may remain elusive as markets are now priced in for Fed rate cuts.
GBP/USD rises to 1-week high ahead of UK retail sales, BOE
With the US Dollar’s (USD) across the board slump offering additional strength to rest of the major currencies, the GBP/USD pair extended the previous rise towards one week high ahead of the London open. Focus on UK retail sales and BOE monetary policy decision.
USD/JPY hits fresh 5-month lows near 107.50 post-BOJ
The JPY bulls regain poise, despite BOJ's status-quo, as the latest report of a missile strike on Saudi Arabia offers a fresh boost, now pushing USD/JPY to fresh 5-month lows near 107.50 region. The bias leans towards the downside amid falling Treasury yields amid an overtly dovish FOMC.
Gold rallies into blue skies as US yields drop to lowest since 2017
Gold has rallied in Tokyo following a dovish outcome overnight from the FOMC meeting. US yields have now dropped to the lowest levels since the start of Sep 2017 levels, extending the downside from overnight & and in the aftermath of the Fed.
FOMC: Prelude to a rate cut?
The Federal Reserve added little new to its policy prescript in Wednesday’s FOMC statement and economic projections and with the anticipation for a July rate cut long priced into market levels the reaction was decidedly uninvolved.