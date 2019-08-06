China no longer expects goodwill from the US – Global Times

The Editor-in-chief of Chinese and English editions of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, tweeted last minutes, offering his take on the US-China trade escalation, with the key comments found below.

“Since the US has imposed tariffs on Chinese goods, the label of currency manipulator is seriously devalued in its impact. The trade war has been protracted to now, the US has put the biggest card on table, China is relieved. Now fight, China no longer expects goodwill from the US."

Despite a slight improvement in the risk sentiment, the latest US Treasury report, calling China currency manipulator, continues to keep the US-China trade tensions intensified and keeps the recovery in the risk assets limited.