"The projected increase is largely driven by a planned expansion to replenish ore at the current pit. Meanwhile, copper output from the mine for the year is expected to reach around 380kt."

"Meanwhile, recent reports suggest that Peru’s massive Antamina mine is set to increase copper production by around 20% to 450kt in 2026 and aims at around 400kt annually in the following years. If achieved, Antamina could overtake Freeport-McMoran’s Cerro Verde and MMG Ltd’s Los Bambas, positioning itself as one of the country’s top copper producers."

"This was largely due to strict competition that has pushed processing fees to record lows, putting severe pressure on the industry. In response, relevant Chinese government departments are accelerating efforts to draft new regulations aimed at having better control over copper smelting capacity. Additionally, ore supply is tightening, worsened by recent disruptions like the shutdown of Freeport-McMoRan’s Indonesian mine after a fatal accident."

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.