China: Military ready to respond to all US provocation

A Chinese military command spokesperson said on Wednesday, Beijing’s military is ready to respond to all provocation while referring to the US.
China’s highly influential media outlet, Global Times, added, “as the US moves to intentionally stir up trouble in the region.”
This comes after a guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG-54) sailed “through international waters in accordance with international law.”
The destroyer makes sixth Taiwan strait transit during President Joe Biden's administration, thus far.
Market reaction
The above headlines fail to deter the risk-on mood, spurred by softer rhetoric from Fed Chair Powell.
The US dollar index is attempting a recovery towards 92.00 while the S&P 500 futures add 0.14% to 4,242, as of writing.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls brace for 1.1985 on double top breakout
EUR/USD extends bounce off 11-week low, marked last week, amid a sluggish Asian session on Wednesday. The pair recently picks up bids to 1.1942 following the upside break of the highs marked during Friday and Monday.
GBP/USD: Clings to 100-DMA ahead of UK/US PMIs
GBP/USD sellers attack intraday low near 1.3940, keeping choppy moves inside a 10-pips trading range, amid the Asian session on Wednesday. In doing so, the quote seesaws around 100-day SMA after rising for the last two consecutive days.
EUR/USD: Bulls brace for 1.1985 on double top breakout
EUR/USD extends bounce off 11-week low, marked last week, amid a sluggish Asian session on Wednesday. The pair recently picks up bids to 1.1942 following the upside break of the highs marked during Friday and Monday.
Shiba Inu price contemplates 32% advance amid multiple overhead barriers
Shiba Inu price appears to have not taken a big hit compared to BTC and other altcoins in terms of drawdown. SHIBA formed a bottom just below the swing low set up on June 12. Despite the presence of resistance levels, the dog-themed crypto looks to advance.
Global equities gaining after Wall Street rebound
Stocks are rising currently US stocks closed sharply higher Monday as Fed speakers including St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan toned down their hawkish rhetoric.