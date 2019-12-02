China: Manufacturing PMI back in expansion territory – TDS

Analysts at TD Securities note that China's manufacturing PMI moved back into expansion, edging above 50 in November, and offering some hope of a bottom in the sector.
Key Quotes
“The non manufacturing and composite PMIs moved further above 50. The breakdown of the manufacturing PMI was somewhat encouraging, but both export and import orders remain in contraction, pointing to ongoing trade weakness.Temporary factors such as pre-Christmas buying and recovery from Chinese New Year holidays, may explain at least some of the bounce.”
“China's Caixin manufacturing PMI also beat expectations coming in at 51.8 (TD 51.6, mkt 51.5) in November. As with the official PMI hopes of a Phase 1 trade deal likely gave some support as did targeted easing as banks are increasingly encouraged to lend to smaller companies. Renewed, albeit mild CNY depreciation over recent weeks will also have given some support to exporter sentiment.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Black Friday Discounts 2019!
Learn to trade with the best. Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers through our Live Premium Webinars with the most advanced advice and market commentary. Premium webinars recordings since 2007. Multidevice notifications available.
EUR/USD advances past 1.1030 on broad dollar’s weakness
The EUR/USD pair is trading a few pips above last week’s high as the greenback suffers from renewed trade tensions after US President Trump announced new tariffs on imports coming from Brazil and Argentina. US November manufacturing output coming next.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.29 amid narrowing gaps in polls
GBP/UDS is trading above 1.29 after weekend polls showed a narrower gap between Conservatives and Labour. Markit's final Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 48.9 points.
Bitcoin launch platform between $6,250 and $5,500
It is very likely that the beginning of the next decade will be defined in the last days of the current one. Top cryptos show technical indicators turning upwards despite prevailing weakness.
Gold drops to session low, reverses Friday's positive move
Gold extended its steady intraday decline through the early European session on Monday and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1455 region.