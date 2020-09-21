China keeps one-year loan prime rate unchanged at 3.85%, as expected

China keeps its one-year loan prime rate unchanged at 3.85%, as expected and its five-year loan prime rate unchanged at 4.65%, as expected.

The People’s Bank of China has held the 1-year and 5-year loan prime rates at their current levels - 3.85% and 4.65% respectively, since April.

China's expected growth in 2021 is expected to be in double digits which will be a positive for the Australian dollar going forward which has benefitted from a robust bounce back from its Ausyralias largets trade partner.

We have revised upward our forecast for China’s GDP growth to 2.1% (+0.3ppt) for 2020 on the back of a robust recovery in the services industry, thanks to news that China will have COVID-19 vaccines ready by year-end,

analysts at ANZ bank said.