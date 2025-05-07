China’s exports likely to plunge, but imports may also slow, mitigating the tariff impact on net exports. Import intensity has been falling due to ‘onshoring’ of production and economic rebalancing. China’s importance as a final demand market has risen notably, adding to its trade bargaining power, Standard Chartered's economists note.
A changed playbook
"The US and China’s mutual tariffs have scaled sharply higher, with bilateral trade set to collapse near-term. While we estimate the direct drag on China’s GDP growth at nearly 1.8ppt in the next 12 months, the final result may not be as devastating. The 90-day tariff delay for the US’ other trade partners keeps the door open for Chinese goods to flow along the supply chain. Some export-oriented goods could also be pivoted to China’s domestic market. And moderate CNY depreciation could help adjust the trade balance, which, along with China’s decreasing import reliance and shift in focus to supporting domestic consumption, may somewhat offset the trade war’s negative impact on net exports."
"As a final demand destination, China’s share of global value-added imports (adjusted for re-exports and intermediate goods trade) has grown in the past two decades while the US’ share has fallen notably. We see significant potential for China to boost domestic consumption’s share of GDP, which should make it attractive to global exporters and add to its bargaining power in trade negotiations."
"While policy-makers’ strategy to increase China’s self-reliance and rebalance the economy should lower overall import intensity, import demand may continue to expand as the consumption-focused growth model takes hold and its benefits are shared with China’s trade partners via a continued opening up of its markets. For now, China remains deeply integrated in the global manufacturing supply chain and trade system; as such, we think the US-China trade standoff is unsustainable and bilateral tariffs will likely be lowered substantially over the coming months."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles above 1.1350, awaits Fed policy decision
EUR/USD is on the defensive but holds above 1.1350 in the European trading hours. US-China trade talks and China rate cuts lift market mood and the US Dollar alongside. Traders turn cautious ahead of the Fed policy announcements due later on Wednesday.
GBP/USD stays pressured below 1.3350 as USD firms up ahead of Fed
GBP/USD stays under pressure below 1.3350 in European trading on Wednesday, eroding a part of its weekly gains. The pair's decline is sponsored by a modest US Dollar strength as risk mood improves on optimism over US-China trade talks and Chinese monetary policy supprort. Fed verdict awaited.
Gold corrects from two-week highs, Fed decision eyed
Gold price has come under intense selling pressure early Wednesday, correcting sharply from two-week highs of $3,435. Renewed optimism over the upcoming US-China trade talks and profit-taking ahead of the US Federal Reserve policy announcements.
US-China trade talks could ignite XRP price rally as risk-on sentiment improves
Ripple (XRP) price is mum, holding firmly to support at $2.10, ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates and trade talks between the United States and China. If risk-on sentiment among whales improves, demand could keep XRP elevated above key support areas and possibly ignite a rally toward $3.00 in the coming weeks.
The Monetary Sentinel: Tariffs and growth outlook bolster a cautious message Premium
A packed calendar of central bank meetings this week will see interest rate decisions from Poland’s NBP, the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, Norway’s Norges Bank, Sweden’s Riksbank, and Malaysia’s BNM.