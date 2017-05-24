Reuters reporting headlines from China’s finance ministry, as the Chinese authorities responded to the Moody’s downgrade of the country’s rating.

Key Headlines:

Moody's downgrade overestimates difficulties facing China's economy

Moody's downgrade underestimates China's ability to deepen supply-side reform

Expects china's economy to maintain stable & relatively fast growth

Debt will maintain reasonable pace of growth

Govt debt risks will not change dramatically in 2018-2020 from 2016