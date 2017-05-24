China MOF: Moody's downgrade overestimates difficulties facing China's economyBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters reporting headlines from China’s finance ministry, as the Chinese authorities responded to the Moody’s downgrade of the country’s rating.
Key Headlines:
Moody's downgrade overestimates difficulties facing China's economy
Moody's downgrade underestimates China's ability to deepen supply-side reform
Expects china's economy to maintain stable & relatively fast growth
Debt will maintain reasonable pace of growth
Govt debt risks will not change dramatically in 2018-2020 from 2016