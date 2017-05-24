China MOF: Moody's downgrade overestimates difficulties facing China's economy

By Dhwani Mehta

Reuters reporting headlines from China’s finance ministry, as the Chinese authorities responded to the Moody’s downgrade of the country’s rating.

Key Headlines:

Moody's downgrade overestimates difficulties facing China's economy

Moody's downgrade underestimates China's ability to deepen supply-side reform

Expects china's economy to maintain stable & relatively fast growth

Debt will maintain reasonable pace of growth

Govt debt risks will not change dramatically in 2018-2020 from 2016