China factory growth seen easing slightly in October - RTRS poll

China factory growth seen easing slightly in October - RTRS pollBy Dhwani Mehta
Results of the latest Reuters poll showed on Monday that a majority of the economists surveyed see the Chinese manufacturing activity slowing down this month, in response to the Govt’s crackdown on air pollution.
Key Findings:
'The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) on Tuesday is expected to come in at 52.0 for October, down from 52.4 in September, which was the highest in over 5 years, according to a median forecast of 36 economists polled by Reuters.
Economists expect the findings of a private survey on China’s factory activity on Wednesday will show activity in October expanded a similar rate to the previous month.
They predict the private Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ index (PMI) will be unchanged at 51.0 in October versus the previous month.
The government began a major crackdown on air pollution, ordering many steel mills, smelters and factories to curtail or halt production over the winter.'
