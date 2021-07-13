China Customs: Foreign trade grows 27.1% YoY in H1 2021, may slow in H2

China's trade may slow YoY in H2 due to a high base last year, the General Administration of Customs said on Tuesday.
Additional takeaways
China's foreign trade grew 27.1% YoY to reach 18.07 trillion yuan (about $2.79 trillion) in the first half of 2021.
January to June exports jump 28.1% YoY.
Trade still faces many uncertainties, instability in h2 due to the global pandemic.
Imported inflation risks still manageable.
Market reaction
AUD/USD is unimpressed by upbeat Chinese trade numbers, as it keeps its range below 0.7500, adding 0.20% on the day.
The spot was last seen trading at 0.7489.
