China: Coronavirus will infect the Chinese economy – Nordea

Nordea’s analysts are predicting a big dive in Chinese GDP due to the effects of coronavirus. Meanwhile, the recent rate cut of the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) is supporting the yuan.
Key quotes
“The coronavirus will have a substantial negative effect on the Chinese economy. We estimate the production loss in the first quarter of 2020 to amount to 3-4% of the quarterly GDP, which would take the annual growth rate to around 3% compared to 6% in our baseline.”
“We were expecting slightly looser monetary policy already before the outbreak, but do not expect any major extra measures now, as financial leverage is still a concern.”
“The onshore yuan temporarily broke through the seven-to-the-USD mark on 3 February, following its offshore counterpart. Some signs of stabilisation and rebound are now showing, partly due to the underpinning by the central bank. The daily fixing rate has been kept on the strong side of seven to the dollar in the past few days, suggesting that the PBoC stands ready to support the currency.”
“The short-term direction of the CNY strongly depends on the further unfolding of the virus outbreak, and the measures the government takes to soften the blow.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD is battling 1.10 amid Lagarde's speech, weak German data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.10. ECB' Lagarde said the bank's scope to ease is limited. Germany reported a plunge in Factory Orders. The broader market mood is upbeat as China reduces tariffs.
GBP/USD pressured below 1.30 amid USD strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.30 as the US dollar continues benefiting from Wednesday's upbeat figures. Concerns about post-Brexit EU-UK relations is weighing on sterling.
Forex Today: China lifts market mood by cutting tariffs, coronavirus fears fade, cryptos climb
Trade: China has announced that it will cut tariffs on imported US goods by half from February 14. Washington reduces levies in Beijing on the same day, as agreed in Phase One of the trade deal. Stock markets are extending their gains, and risk currencies are on the rise.
Gold steadily climbs back above $1560 level
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Thursday and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, just above the $1560 region. The upside seemed unaffected by the prevailing risk-on mood.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.