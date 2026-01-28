CHF: Strengthening amid currency debasement fears – MUFG

The Swiss Franc is currently threatening to strengthen against the Euro, with potential implications for the SNB's policy. The loss of confidence in US policymaking has heightened fears of currency debasement, boosting the appeal of the CHF as a store of value. Analysts are watching closely for any intervention from the SNB, Lee Hardman, Senior Currency Analyst at MUFG notes.

Swiss Franc gains traction against Euro

"The best performing major currency has been the Swiss franc which is currently threatening to break higher against the euro as well."

"If the Swiss franc continues to strengthen it will increase pressure on the SNB to take action given the significant inflation undershoot in Switzerland."

