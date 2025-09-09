"We read the comments as the SNB being a little more relaxed about Swiss franc strength, a cut to negative rates being more distant and in a world where politics and debt sustainability are playing a greater role in FX markets, more encouraging of strategic positions long the Swiss franc. And the comments make a EUR/CHF retest of this year's lows at 0.9220 more likely."

"The first was that there was a high hurdle to reintroducing negative interest rates. The SNB policy rate is currently zero and the next meeting is on 25 September. The second was that 'considering prices, and thus costs for companies, are rising significantly faster in other countries, the real appreciation is not as significant as it appears at first glance.' Schlegel's comments are a little surprising given that the real Swiss franc is now on its early 2024 highs – a time when the SNB turned more dovish."

"This comes at a time when EUR/CHF is trading near 0.93 and USD/CHF under 0.80 – in other words, a time of a very strong nominal Swiss franc and a time when headline inflation is just 0.2% YoY. Two comments stood out in the interview."

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.