CHF gathers strength after US removes Switzerland from currency manipulator watchlist

The United States' decision to remove Switzerland from the currency manipulator watchlist on Tuesday provided a boost to the Swiss franc as investors saw this development as a factor that would make it difficult for the Swiss National Bank to intervene in the FX markets.

With the initial reaction, the EUR/CHF pair slumped to its lowest level since April 2017 and was last seen trading at 1.0766, down 0.38% on the day. Similarly, the USD/CHF pair was erasing 0.35% on the day at 0.9672.