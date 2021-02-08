CFTC Positioning Report: EUR net longs in multi-month lows

These are the main highlights of the CFTC Positioning Report for the week ended on February 2nd:
- Net longs in EUR receded to levels last seen in mid-November 2020. The rally in the greenback coupled with some disappointing results in the euro docket and the likeliness of a double-dip recession in Euroland weighed on the single currency.
- Speculators remained negative on the USD despite the rebound in US yields and auspicious results in key fundamentals. In addition, the vaccine rollout in the US keeps outperforming its peers and is expected to keep lending support to the buck in coming days.
- Gross longs in the British pound rose for the second consecutive week and pushed net longs to 2-week highs. The faster-than-expected vaccine rollout in the UK and the upbeat assessment of the Bank of England at its event also lent oxygen to the quid.
- JPY net longs retreated to levels last seen in mid-December 2020. The rebound in US yields and the better tone in the riskier assets in combination with the downtrend in the volatility index favoured JPY-sellers.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.2050 amid US stimulus optimism
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.2050 amid upbeat market mood and dismal German data. The upside appears elusive, as the global stock markets could witness a wave of profit-taking on well-flagged US fiscal stimulus, putting a bid under the anti-risk US dollar.
DOGE targets 30% upswing to $0.10 but analysts believe a crash is imminent
Dogecoin has been trending ever since the ‘Reddit Rebellion’ was picked up by mainstream media. Telegrams groups and celebrities have done their fair share of promoting the coin, adding fuel to the mounting speculation around it.
Gold trades under 50-week SMA
Gold has pulled back by $10 from the session high of $1,818, having failed to keep gains above the 50-week Simple Moving Average (SMA) hurdle at $1,815 early Monday. The weekly chart shows the path of least resistance is to the downside.
GameStop (GME): Eyes a positive start to the week after Robinhood comes to the rescue
GameStop (NYSE: GME) gained another 8% in the post-market trading, finally settling Friday at $68.98. The meme stock, however, lost nearly 78% of its value on a weekly basis.
Dollar Index eyes key support after Friday's bearish reversal
The dollar index holds support at 91.00 after Friday's rejection at 91.60. The greenback's corrective bounce from the Jan. 6 low of 89.21 looks to have ended, Friday's bearish outside day candle indicates. The index fell by 0.5%, as the US NFP posted a partly gain of 49K jobs in Jan.