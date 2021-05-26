CCIV Stock Price: Lucid Motors – Churchill Capital IV hits the gas ahead of User Experience Event

Like other electric vehicle makers Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Nio (NYSE:NIO), and Ford (NYSE:F), Lucid is expected to experience some production capacity issues . This could be a reason why Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson recently refused to commit to delivering over 20,000 vehicles to customers in 2022. The ongoing chip shortage has had a significant impact on the production of electronics as well as EVs, and may continue to affect companies heading into next year.

One of those key pieces of news should come on Wednesday at Lucid’s User Experience Event which is being held via YouTube . The event is expected to give the world a first hand view of the company’s flagship Lucid Air sedan that is set to be released to the public by the end of 2021. The Lucid Air was recently on display at the Amelia Concours auto show, and Lucid has reported that all of its presale models have already been reserved for the rest of the year.

NYSE:CCIV has finally gained some momentum from investors as the company inches closer to its merger date with Lucid Motors. On Tuesday, shares of the SPAC added 4.54% including an intraday surge that boosted the stock into the closing bell . The stock finished above the $20 day price barrier for the first time since the beginning of May which could show that Wall Street’s sentiment is turning back bullish on the electric vehicle maker. The stock is on the precipice of once again reclaiming both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages as the good news continues to pour in.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.