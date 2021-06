CCIV Stock Price: Lucid Motors – Churchill Capital IV edges lower despite DreamDrive details

Some more bad news out of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE), after its CEO and CFO both resigned earlier in the week. Following that announcement, the company attempted to save face by reporting that it did indeed have enough binding orders for production to continue until the end of the year. Well, on Thursday Lordstown backtracked and said that it has no binding orders for vehicles outstanding with customers, and shares fell a further 4.36% as a result.

Lucid Motors did reveal some new details about its DreamDrive autonomous driving system. Unlike rival Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Lucid is utilizing lidar technology and driver monitoring. The DreamDrive system will have 32 different sensors around the vehicle to ensure proper safety and protection of the driver. Lucid is calling DreamDrive a driver assistance program, rather than full on autonomous driving, and will include features such as Park In and Out, Traffic Protection, and Surround View Monitoring. A full DreamDrive unveil is expected from Lucid at a later date.

NYSE:CCIV investors may have experienced a fake breakout on Wednesday, or it could just be general market skepticism regarding EV SPAC mergers. Shares of CCIV fell by 2.04% on Thursday, to close the trading day at $23.55, despite the rest of the electric vehicle sector hitting cruise control. CCIV looked as if it were about to break through its previous resistance points and rise higher, ahead of its anticipated merger with Lucid Motors on July 23rd. The bounce lower following Wednesday’s gains shows that there is still some hesitation in investing in SPACs, especially given the recent headlines.

