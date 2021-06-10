CCIV Stock Price: Lucid Motors – Churchill Capital IV dips lower as EV and growth sectors fall

- NYSE:CCIV dropped by 0.56%, ending its recent run of positive trading sessions.
- Electric vehicle stocks pull back ahead of the inflationary report on Thursday.
- Competition is growing in the EV industry, with recent SPAC stocks painting a grim future for Lucid.
NYSE:CCIV has finally seen its recent resurgence come to an end as the broader markets pulled back on Wednesday. Shares of CCIV dipped by 0.56% to close the day at $26.49, as the red-hot SPAC stock took a mid-week breather. The stock has gained an impressive 17% over the past week as things have started to heat up in terms of merger rumors with Lucid Motors. Shares are still down nearly 245% from the all-time high price of $64.86, so there are definitely some investors who are interested in seeing the price of the stock significantly rise from current price levels.
The electric vehicle sector in general pulled back on Wednesday, as growth sectors ended lower ahead of the CPI report on Thursday. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) finished 0.80% lower, and Nio (NYSE:NIO) dipped by 1.88% on the day. XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI), Ford (NYSE:F), and General Motors (NYSE:GM) also ended in the red, so CCIV’s dip is more likely attributed to industry performance rather than bearish news about the company.
The recent track records of EV companies going public via SPAC IPOs has not been great, although investors seem to be overlooking this with Lucid. Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA), Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV), and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE), have all performed poorly since their respective mergers completed. While Lucid does perform in a different segment of the market, it is interesting to note how many promising EV companies turned out to be underperformers.
