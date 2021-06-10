CCIV Stock Price: Lucid Motors – Churchill Capital IV dips lower as EV and growth sectors fall

The recent track records of EV companies going public via SPAC IPOs has not been great , although investors seem to be overlooking this with Lucid. Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA), Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV), and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE), have all performed poorly since their respective mergers completed. While Lucid does perform in a different segment of the market, it is interesting to note how many promising EV companies turned out to be underperformers.

The electric vehicle sector in general pulled back on Wednesday, as growth sectors ended lower ahead of the CPI report on Thursday . Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) finished 0.80% lower, and Nio (NYSE:NIO) dipped by 1.88% on the day. XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI), Ford (NYSE:F), and General Motors (NYSE:GM) also ended in the red, so CCIV’s dip is more likely attributed to industry performance rather than bearish news about the company.

NYSE:CCIV has finally seen its recent resurgence come to an end as the broader markets pulled back on Wednesday. Shares of CCIV dipped by 0.56% to close the day at $26.49, as the red-hot SPAC stock took a mid-week breather . The stock has gained an impressive 17% over the past week as things have started to heat up in terms of merger rumors with Lucid Motors. Shares are still down nearly 245% from the all-time high price of $64.86, so there are definitely some investors who are interested in seeing the price of the stock significantly rise from current price levels.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.