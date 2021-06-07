CCIV Stock Price: Lucid Motors – Churchill Capital IV continues to roll as EV sector spikes

CCIV took a back seat on Friday as another high profile SPAC merger was announced after the closing bell on Thursday . Noted investor Bill Ackman finally reported that Universal Music Group would be the merger target for his SPAC Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (NYSE:PSTH). The long awaited announcement seemed to disappoint some investors, as shares of the SPAC fell by 11.94% on Friday following the news .

A report on the high short interest in CCIV has led to social media retail investors buying up shares leading to a larger than normal volume for the stock . The current obsession with short squeezes have made any stock with a higher short percentage as a potential target by Redditors, and the strong week by CCIV could be due in part to retail piling in. CCIV saw the second highest trading volume on SPAC stocks on Friday, as well as some sympathy from the rest of the electric vehicle sector trading higher to close the week.

NYSE:CCIV exhibited incredible strength this week as investors continue to buy back into the SPAC stock with growing anticipation for the impending merger with Lucid Motors. Shares have now created a new support above both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and the stock should continue its bullish trend leading up to the merger date. On Friday, CCIV added a further 4.31% and closed the week at $23.95, which is the highest level the stock has seen since April .

