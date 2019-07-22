CBR preview: One step closer to neutral – Nordea Markets

Tatiana Evdokimova, analyst at Nordea Markets, suggests that in Russia, the CBR easing continues in small steps as the regulator is approaching the neutral rate range and the decision is unlikely to have a major impact on the RUB, which is now more dependent on the Fed’s moves.

Key Quotes

“We expect the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) to cut the key rate once again on Friday by 25bp after a similar cut in June. This will bring the key rate back to 7.25%, the same level as in April-September 2018 before two precautionary hikes at the end of the year.”

The CBR has a handful of reasons to continue its easing cycle: