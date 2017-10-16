Catalan leader Puigdemont: Ready to start dialogue with Spanish government

Catalan leader Puigdemont: Ready to start dialogue with Spanish governmentBy Dhwani Mehta
Catalonia’s President Carles Puigdemont is out with a letter to the Spanish Government, cited by Reuters, stating that he’s ready to start dialogue with PM Rajoy’s government.
The letter does not state whether the Catalan leader has declared independence or not.
Key Headlines:
Dialogue should take place over next two months but ready to meet Rajoy now
Asks Rajoy to drop court proceedings against Catalan police chief
