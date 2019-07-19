Canadian Retail Sales drop 0.1% in May vs. +0.3% expected, USD/CAD jumps to test 1.3100

The Canadian Retail Sales dropped by 0.1% on a monthly basis in May when compared to the market expectation of +0.3% and +0.2% last, according to the latest data published by Statistics Canada on Friday.

Further, the core retail volumes (excluding autos) fell 0.3% in May, missing the estimate of+ 0.4% and 0.0% booked in April.

The Canadian dollar extended losses on a negative surprise delivered by the Canadian May Retail Sales data, bolstering the USD/CAD recovery in a bid to test the 1.31 handle.