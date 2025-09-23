Canadian PM Carney: Trade talks with the US are ongoing

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney noted that ongoing impacts from Donald Trump's trade tariffs are becoming more noticeable, and acknowledged that trade discussions between the US and Canada are still ongoing.
Key highlights
Had an open discussion with Chinese premier about steel tariffs.
Plan to meet with President Xi Jinping at suitable time.
Discussions with trump about Canada-US trade will roll into USMCA review process.
Talks with Americans are ongoing.
Right deal for canada, we will sign.
Spoke to US Treasury Secretary Bessent Tuesday briefly about financial sanctions against Russia.
