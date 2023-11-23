Canadian Dollar spreads its bets, goes flat for holiday Thursday

Share:

The Canadian Dollar caught a breather as the Loonie market goes flat.

Friday’s Canada Retail Sales to be overshadowed by US PMIs.

Thursday set to be a quiet session with the US out for Thanksgiving.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) held steady on Thursday, with the USD/CAD trading closely with the day’s opening bids. Friday will see US equity markets return to the fold for a reduced trading day before shutting down again for the weekend.

Friday will also see the latest round of Retail Sales from Canada, but the release is likely to be overshadowed by the US Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) release.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Canadian Dollar flatlines, capped by soft Crude Oil bids

The CAD ground into the middle as US holiday trading volumes deflated market momentum.

The Loonie initially kicked higher on the day but quickly fell back to Thursday’s opening bids.

Crude Oil is seeing some downside play, limiting CAD support.

In a speech on Wednesday, Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Tiff Macklem highlighted that BoC policymakers “might” have done enough to tame inflation, balance economy.

Friday’s CAD Retail Sales to have limited impact as traders focus on US PMIs.

Median market forecasts are expecting flat results or slight declines in both data sets.

CAD Retail Sales in September expected to print 0.0%, previous -0.1%.

Retail Sales Excluding Vehicles is expected to reveal a -0.2% decline in consumption spending.

US November PMIs are forecast to decline in both the Services and Manufacturing components.

Services are forecast to tick lower from 50.6 to 50.4, while Manufacturing is expected to fall into contractionary territory at 49.8 versus October’s 50.0.

Technical Analysis: Canadian Dollar holds steady, USD/CAD goes flat near 1.3700

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is losing all momentum on Thursday, trading closely with the day’s opening bids of 1.3700 against the US Dollar (USD). The USD/CAD briefly fell into a new low for the week as the Loonie found some bidding (or the Greenback just lost some steam), but a slight softening in Crude Oil bids is pulling the CAD back into the day’s starting gate.

The USD/CAD briefly dipped into 1.3650 before getting pushed back into near-term median bids at the 50-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA). Intraday action continues to see constraint from the 200-hour SMA declining into 1.3720.

On the daily candlesticks, Thursday’s bounce back into 1.3700 makes more sense following a rebound from the 50-day SMA, and technicals are lining up for a slow grind with technical support from the 50 and 200-day SMAs at 1.3670 and 1.3512, respectively.

Technical indicators are leaning into the midrange as momentum leaks out of the USD/CAD chart in the medium term. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is drifting around the 50.0 middle level, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has multiple levels of moving averages constraining it into the zero threshold, indicating an overall lack of strength in either direction.

