TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Canadian dollar steadies as oil rebound offers support – Scotiabank

Canadian dollar steadies as oil rebound offers support – Scotiabank
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is steady, up fractionally vs. the US Dollar (USD) as it trades in a tight consolidation range following its decline from late December. The recovery in oil prices is important and is offering the CAD some fundamental support. Interest rate differentials are also showing signs of a turn, reversing lower to fade their recent (CAD-negative) widening over the past week or so, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.

USD/CAD rally stalls below key technical resistance

"Our FV assessment for USDCAD is reflecting these developments and appears to be rolling over, in tandem with both spreads (narrower) and oil (higher). Or FV assessment is currently at 1.3823. Near-term domestic risk appears to be limited ahead of Thursday’s existing home sales and manufacturing sales data, and there are no BoC speeches currently scheduled ahead of the next rate decision (and MPR release) on January 28. We are neutral/bullish CAD noting that seasonal trends typically turn bullish for the currency toward the end of January."

"USD/CAD’s rally looks to have faltered above several key technical levels including trend resistance around the 50 day MA (1.3887), the 38.2% retracement of the June/Nov rally, as well as the psychologically important 1.39 level. Momentum is marginally bullish however the RSI appears to be fading from its modest 60+ highs and is quickly fading back to the neutral threshold at 50."

"Downside levels include the midpoint of the June/Nov range in the mid-1.38s, around the 200 day MA at 1.3838, and finally the 61.8% retracement of the June/Nov rally in the upper 1.37s. We are neutral/bearish targeting near-term weakness toward 1.3820 and see a near-term range bound between 1.3820 and 1.3920."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains unable to gather upside traction

EUR/USD remains unable to gather upside traction

EUR/USD keeps its bearish sentiment well in place following Tuesday’s deep decline, retesting the 1.1640 region on the back of humble losses in the US Dollar. In the meantime, investors should shift their attention to Thursday’s Initial Jobless Claims and comments from Fed officials.

GBP/USD trims gains, recedes toward 1.3420

GBP/USD trims gains, recedes toward 1.3420

Following its risk-linked peers, GBP/USD now faces some selling pressure and retreats toward the 1.3420 zone as US markets draw to a close on Wednesday. Moving forward, the British Pound is expected to closely follow Thursday’s data releases in the UK, including GDP figures.

Gold hits fresh record highs, targets $4,650

Gold hits fresh record highs, targets $4,650

Gold extended its recovery on Wednesday, quickly shrugging off Tuesday’s setback and pushing to fresh all-time highs near $4,650 per troy ounce. The rally in the yellow metal was underpinned by a softer US Dollar, falling US Treasury yields, and growing expectations that the Federal Reserve could deliver additional rate cuts.

Litecoin whale and derivatives activity rises amid weak price action

Litecoin whale and derivatives activity rises amid weak price action

Litecoin has seen a surge in whale activity and derivatives interest over the past three days, despite subdued prices. Whale transactions have risen consistently over the past three days, reaching a five-week high. In contrast to the current move, LTC's price was higher the last time whale activity reached these levels.

US economic outlook: January 2026

US economic outlook: January 2026

Jerome Powell's eight-year tenure as Chair of the Federal Reserve is coming to a close during a period of intense pressure on the US central bank and divided views among policymakers about the appropriate stance of monetary policy. 

Hyperliquid gains momentum amid staking, Open Interest rebound

Hyperliquid gains momentum amid staking, Open Interest rebound

Hyperliquid is showing renewed strength, trading above $26.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as bulls regain control following a period of consolidation. The rebound is largely supported by improving on-chain metrics and growing derivatives market activity.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers