Canadian Dollar sees Friday gains on US NFP miss

The Canadian Dollar is bounding higher, extending weekly gains.

Canada Unemployment Rate missed forecasts, hampering CAD upside.

CAD gains 17.5K jobs, entirely part-time employment; wage growth also lower.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is seeing further upside against the US Dollar (USD) after a US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report that came in below expectations, printing at its lowest reading since February of 2021.

The US data print is a welcome miss for investors who have been hoping for cooling economic data from the US to convince the Federal Reserve (Fed) that there is no need for further rate hikes and to help push the US central bank along toward eventual rate cuts.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Canadian Dollar propped up by US data miss, even as CAD data sours

The CAD gains after US NFP prints at 150K, its lowest reading in almost three years.

US wages also missed the mark, MoM Average Hourly Earnings only rose 0.2% (forecast 0.3%, previous revised from 0.2% to 0.3%).

Canada Net Change in Employment came in below expectations at 17.5K, 22.5K expected, 63.8K previous.

Canada job additions reveal low-quality data, jobs additions entirely in part-time category as full-time jobs evaporate.

Majority of job additions are in services sector, goods sector only added 7.5K jobs.

Canada Unemployment Rate for October comes in at 5.7%, its highest since February 2022 and accelerating above 5.6% forecast, extends from September’s 5.5% print.

US Unemployment Rate also ticks higher to 3.9% after markets expected a steady hold at 3.8%.

US ISM Services Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) also misses, declining to 51.8 for October.

Technical Analysis: Canadian Dollar seeking its highest prices in almost two weeks as US Dollar recedes

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is finding gains as the US Dollar (USD) recedes against the broader market.

The USD/CAD pair fell to an intraday low of 1.3654 following the NFP print, breaking into a new 2-week low.

The USD/CAD is set for a decline back into the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 1.3625, with long-term declines seeing a price floor near 1.3500 at the 200-day SMA.

On the top side, a bullish break will need to find enough momentum to crack the 1.3900 handle before the USD/CAD can take another run at 12-month highs beyond late 2022’s peak of 1.3978.

USD/CAD Daily Chart