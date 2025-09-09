Canadian Dollar sinks after NFP revisions drive US Dollar higher

- The Canadian Dollar shed nearly 0.3% against the Greenback on Tuesday.
- US data is driving the broader market as NFP revisions stoke Fed rate cut hopes.
- The US economy added nearly a million jobs fewer than expected during the review period.
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) backslid on Tuesday, driven lower by a general improvement in US Dollar (USD) flows. The Loonie is down over one-quarter of one percent against the Greenback, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) climbing nearly 0.3% on the day for comparison.
US economic data continues to be the main driver behind USD/CAD moves. US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) saw their first annual revision this week, with the US economy added around 900K fewer jobs than initially predicted through the revision period that runs March 2024 to March 2025. The final revisions for the annual review window won’t be available until February 2026, but markets believe the Federal Reserve (Fed) has seen enough damage to the US labor market to begin cutting interest rates at their next interest rate call next week.
Daily digest market movers: Canadian Dollar recedes amid rising Fed rate cut bets
- The Canadian Dollar shed 0.3% against the US Dollar on Tuesday.
- Despite remaining within recent technical levels, the Loonie is down over 0.8% against the Greenback from its one-month highs.
- US NFP revisions showed the US economy added 911K fewer jobs than initially forecast in the March-to-March revision window, and further lost hirings could be on the cards as the review period doesn’t include the post-tariff announcement economy.
- Some over-eager market participants are betting that the Fed could deliver a jumbo rate cut on September 17, but a quarter-point rate cut at the minimum appears to be a sure thing.
- This week’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation print could still stymie Fed rate operations. Headline annual US CPI inflation continues to float well above the Fed’s 2% annual inflation target. Headline CPI inflation for the year ended in August is expected to tick up to 2.9% YoY on Thursday.
Canadian Dollar price forecast: CAD gives up further ground
USD/CAD has risen firmly back above the 1.3800 handle as the Greenback gains further ground against the Loonie. The Canadian Dollar has fallen 0.85% against the US Dollar since its latest August peak that pushed USD/CAD down to 1.3725, and the pair is now heading into steep technical resistance at the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.3870.
USD/CAD daily chart
Canadian Dollar FAQs
The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.
The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.
Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances to daly highs near 1.1720
EUR/USD now manages to pick up some upside traction and climbs to daily peaks near 1.1720 in a context of a mild retracement in the Greenback and declining US yields across the curve. Data-wise, US Producer Prices decelerated at an annualosed 2.6% in August.
Gold looks consolidative around $3,650
Gold maintains its bullish view in place on Wednesday, navigating the $3,650 region per troy ounce in response to a modest decline in the US Dollar and weaker US yields across various time frames.
GBP/USD hits tops around 1.3560, USD recedes
GBP/USD clocks humble gains, although it still trades below the 1.3550 zone on Wednesday, all in response to the lack of clear direction in the Greenback and the widespread cautious stance in the FX universe. Attention shifts to Thursday's release of US CPI data amid speculation of a rate cut by the Fed as soon as next week.
Oracle's RPO rally is a sight to behold, shares up 40% Premium
Oracle (ORCL) is trading like a penny stock. Despite missing fiscal first-quarter consensus on both the top and bottom lines, ORCL shares have risen as much as 40% on an unexpected explosion in remaining performance obligations (RPOs).
Why India still matters despite tariffs and tensions
India remains one of the world’s most compelling growth markets — a $4 trillion economy with demographics, digitization, and capital-market depth that global investors crave for diversification. But the halo comes with sharper edges.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.