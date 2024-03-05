Canadian Dollar churns into a choppy decline against Greenback after US ISM PMI miss

Share:

US data prints miss the mark, ISM PMI and Factory Orders flub forecasts.

Canada readies for another BoC rate call on Wednesday.

CAD is softer on the day, only finding gains against USD.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) climbed against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday before falling back once more after the US ISM Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) and US Factory Orders both missed forecasts. Market hopes for an accelerated path toward Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts are pinning back into the high end as US economic figures tease a steepening economic contraction in the US.

The Bank of Canada (BoC) makes another appearance on Wednesday to deliver what is broadly expected to be another rate hold at 5.0%. ADP Employment Change for the US will dwarf moves from the BoC’s Governor Tiff Macklem, and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will be making his first of two appearances to testify about the Fed’s Semi-Annual Monetary Policy Report before the US Congress’ House Financial Services Committee.

Daily digest market movers: CAD pares Greenback losses after US data softens

February’s US ISM Services PMI declined to 52.6 versus the forecast of 53.0, 53.4 previously.

ISM Services Prices Paid also fell to 58.6 from the previous 64.0.

US Factory Orders in January slid to -3.6% MoM, missing the -2.9% forecast, and the previous month’s print saw a downside revision to -0.3% from 0.2%.

Markets shrugged off an uptick in the US S&P Global Composite PMI for February, which ticked up to 52.5 from the forecast hold at 51.4.

Wednesday’s US ADP Employment Change is forecast to print at 150K versus the previous 107K.

The BoC is expected to hold rates at 5.0% on Wednesday.

BoC Preview: Forecasts from seven major banks

Canadian Dollar price today The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.02% -0.07% 0.17% 0.08% -0.40% 0.21% -0.22% EUR -0.03% -0.11% 0.15% 0.03% -0.42% 0.16% -0.22% GBP 0.08% 0.10% 0.24% 0.13% -0.32% 0.28% -0.13% CAD -0.19% -0.16% -0.27% -0.14% -0.58% 0.00% -0.38% AUD -0.09% -0.04% -0.15% 0.12% -0.46% 0.12% -0.26% JPY 0.39% 0.41% 0.29% 0.57% 0.42% 0.61% 0.19% NZD -0.21% -0.17% -0.29% -0.03% -0.13% -0.63% -0.39% CHF 0.21% 0.22% 0.12% 0.38% 0.27% -0.20% 0.41% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Technical analysis: Canadian Dollar broadly softer on Tuesday, but pares losses against Greenback

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is broadly flat to lower against the majority of its major currency peers on Tuesday, shedding a quarter of a percent against both the Pound Sterling (GBP) and the Japanese Yen (JPY). The CAD is flat against the New Zealand Dollar (NZD), trading within a tenth of a percent of Tuesday’s opening bids.

The USD/CAD rose early Tuesday, getting rejected once again from the 1.3600 handle and trading back into congestion. The USD eased back to a session low of 1.3555 against the Canadian Dollar before the pair recovered to familiar territory near 1.3580.

USD/CAD continues to knock into the 1.3600 handle as daily candles pull into congestion. The pair continues to find support above the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.3477.

USD/CAD hourly chart

USD/CAD daily chart