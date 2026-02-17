Canadian Dollar falls as Oil prices weaken on oversupply concerns

USD/CAD continues its winning streak for the fifth consecutive day, trading around 1.3650 during the European hours on Tuesday. The pair appreciates as the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD) faces challenges, as Crude Oil prices may remain under pressure due to oversupply concerns. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price remains subdued after registering over 1.5% gains in the previous session, trading around $63.20 at the time of writing.

Reuters reported that OPEC+ (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies) is leaning toward resuming output increases from April after a three-month pause, in preparation for peak summer demand. However, Oil prices may regain ground amid mounting supply risks as tensions escalated after Tehran conducted maritime drills in the Strait of Hormuz, which accounts for roughly 20% of global Oil shipments, ahead of renewed US-Iran nuclear talks in Geneva.

The USD/CAD pair receives support as the US Dollar (USD) steadies, as traders adopt caution ahead of the looming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes due on Wednesday. Focus will be shifted toward Q4 Gross Domestic Product Annualized and the core Personal Consumption Expenditures - Price Index data due on Friday for clearer signals on the policy outlook.

However, the Greenback may face challenges as softer January US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, along with a stabilizing labor market in January, reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) may begin cutting rates later this year. However, sentiment remains guarded as the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, continues to hover closer to 3% than its 2% target, with disinflation progress uneven since mid-2025.