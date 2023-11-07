Canadian Dollar paring back gains as markets pivot out of Loonie

- The Canadian Dollar is seeing pullback as investors seek Greenback pastures.
- Canada Trade Balance improves but fails to inspire CAD bidding.
- Broad-market risk sentiment is wobbling, sending safe havens higher.
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is moving lower, giving up last week’s gains against the US Dollar (USD) as broader market sentiment twists on Tuesday. A large miss for Chinese trade data coupled with hawkish statements from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials are jointly hampering risk appetite.
Canada trade balance figures improved over previous figures, Exports and Imports both printed slight gains for September. Canadian Exports edged higher to $67.03 billion from $65.28 billion (revised upward from $64.56 billion), while Imports saw minor gains to $64.99 billion from August’s $64.33 billion, which was also revised higher from $63.84 billion.
Canada’s overall International Merchandise Trade for September increased to CAD $2.04 billion from August’s $950 million, revised higher from $720 million.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Canadian Dollar paring back recent gains as markets rotate into US Dollar once more
- The CAD is losing steam with global markets seeking safe harbor as last week’s risk-on mood evaporates.
- A miss for China trade figures sent early Tuesday’s markets into the red after Chinese Trade Balance numbers unexpectedly declined.
- Hawkish Fed appearances are chipping away at last week’s rally as Fed officials reiterate that the US central bank is not pre-committed to an end of rate hikes.
- Crude Oil prices are slumping in risk-off flows, further cutting support from the CAD.
- Russia reaffirmed their production reduction, potentially extending through next year’s first quarter, to little Crude Oil market effect.
- The US is acquiring additional Crude shipments to shore up national reserves, and throughput at both Chinese and US refineries is missing demand expectations, leaving more barrels in the pipeline than expected.
- US Treasury yields are easing, 10-year T-note down to 4.587% from 4.66%.
Technical Analysis: Canadian Dollar heading back to 1.3800 as US Dollar bids return
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) has pared back about half of last week’s gains against the US Dollar (USD), sending the USD/CAD back toward the 1.3800 handle after taking a clean bounce from the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 1.3630.
A bullish continuation from here will see the pair marking an accelerating pace of higher lows as the USD/CAD begins to break away to the topside from a bullish trendline rising from July’s bottom bids near 1.3100. The near-term technical ceiling for bullish Greenback bidders sits at the last swing high into the 1.3900 handle.
The US Dollar is up over 5% against the Loonie from 2023’s low bids of 1.3092 and up over 1.5% on the year.
USD/CAD Daily Chart
Canadian Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the weakest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.40%
|0.65%
|0.59%
|1.13%
|0.40%
|0.69%
|0.24%
|EUR
|-0.40%
|0.25%
|0.19%
|0.71%
|0.01%
|0.32%
|-0.14%
|GBP
|-0.64%
|-0.25%
|-0.05%
|0.50%
|-0.23%
|0.09%
|-0.38%
|CAD
|-0.59%
|-0.18%
|0.05%
|0.54%
|-0.19%
|0.13%
|-0.32%
|AUD
|-1.14%
|-0.74%
|-0.48%
|-0.54%
|-0.72%
|-0.40%
|-0.87%
|JPY
|-0.41%
|-0.02%
|0.22%
|0.17%
|0.70%
|0.32%
|-0.16%
|NZD
|-0.73%
|-0.33%
|-0.07%
|-0.13%
|0.41%
|-0.31%
|-0.46%
|CHF
|-0.26%
|0.15%
|0.38%
|0.33%
|0.87%
|0.15%
|0.46%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Fed FAQs
What does the Federal Reserve do, how does it impact the US Dollar?
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates.
When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money.
When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
How often does the Fed hold monetary policy meetings?
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions.
The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
What is Quantitative Easing (QE) and how does it impact USD?
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system.
It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
What is Quantitative Tightening (QT) and how does it impact the US Dollar?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
