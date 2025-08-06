- The Canadian Dollar strengthens modestly against the US Dollar, with USD/CAD hovering around 1.3750.
- Fitch Ratings warns of a weaker Canadian consumer outlook amid labor market and trade headwinds.
- The BoC is expected to cut rates to 2.25% by year-end, but elevated core inflation clouds the outlook.
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is trading with a mild bid tone against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday, albeit within a narrow range, as the Greenback remains on the defensive but holds firm near the lower end of its range established following last week’s Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report.
A subdued US Dollar, a mildly supportive risk tone, and stable oil prices are offering modest support to the Loonie. However, the absence of fresh fundamental catalysts is keeping directional conviction limited, leaving the USD/CAD pair largely at the mercy of trade-related developments.
The USD/CAD pair pulled back sharply after marking a fresh multi-month high of 1.3879 on August 1 — its strongest level since May 22 — as the Greenback came under pressure following a weaker-than-expected US jobs report. Since then, price action has turned broadly subdued, with the pair lacking clear directional momentum. At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading slightly lower near 1.3744 during American trading hours, little changed on the day.
Fitch Ratings, in a report published on Tuesday, August 5, flagged a weakening outlook for Canadian consumers amid a cooling labor market and persistent trade headwinds. According to Fitch’s latest Canada Consumer Monitor, consumer spending rose just 0.2% in Q1 2025, following a robust second half of 2024. The agency projects annual spending growth to moderate to 2.0% in 2025 and slow further to 0.7% in 2026, amid softening demand for durable goods and stagnating services consumption. Business surveys and employment data point to reduced hiring and job losses, particularly in export-driven sectors, as sentiment is further dampened by heightened trade uncertainty with the US.
The agency also forecasts household spending growth to decelerate to 2.0% in 2025 and slow further to just 0.7% in 2026, citing soft employment gains and rising trade-related uncertainty. Adding to the downside risks, Fitch projects that the effective US tariff rate on Canadian exports could climb to 10.0% this year, a move likely to weigh further on consumer and business confidence. While the Bank of Canada (BoC) opted to hold interest rates steady at its most recent policy meeting, it is expected to lower the benchmark rate to 2.25% by year-end. However, the easing path remains uncertain as core inflation continues to linger near 3%, well above the BoC’s 2% target.
Looking ahead, market focus will shift to key Canadian data releases later this week. The Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for July is due on Thursday. On Friday, attention turns to the July labor market report, including the Unemployment Rate, Net Change in Employment, Participation Rate, and Average Hourly Wages (YoY). The previous report showed a robust 83.1K job gain and wage growth of 3.2% YoY. Any signs of labor market cooling or wage softening could reinforce expectations for rate cuts by the Bank of Canada, potentially weighing on the Loonie.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1600 as market await Fed commentary
EUR/USD gains traction and trades in positive territory above 1.1600 in the European session on Wednesday. The improving risk mood makes it difficult for the US Dollar to find demand and supports the pair as investors await comments from Fed officials.
GBP/USD retakes 1.3300 amid subuded USD price action
GBP/USD trades in the upper half of its tight weekly range above 1.3300 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. The US Dollar stays depressed as traders await US President Trump's pick for a vacancy on the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors amid mounting concerns over the US economy and the Fed's independence.
Gold drops below $3,370 as risk mood improves
Gold turns south and trades in the red below $3,370 on Wednesday, after having registered gains for four consecutive days. The risk-positive market atmosphere doesn't allow XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum. Several Fed officials will be delivering speeches later in the day.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, XRP shrug off Japan's SBI Holdings ETF filing, Ethereum holds steady
Bitcoin struggles to regain its footing on Wednesday, trading around $114,000. Japan's financial giant SBI Holdings files for Bitcoin and XRP ETFs with the FSA, underpinning institutional demand. Ethereum holds above $3,600 support as spot ETFs record $73 million in inflows on Tuesday.
Euro area – New ECB call: No further cuts in scope
The euro area economy has shown surprising resilience over the summer, with the outlook bolstered by the EU-US deal and accelerated German spending plans. Risks are still tilted towards a final cut later this year or in early 2026. Further softening of wage indicators could open the door for a final ‘insurance cut’.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.