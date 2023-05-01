Canada: S&P Global Manufacturing PMI improves to 50.2 in April vs. 50.5 expected

- S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for Canada recovered above 50 in April.
- USD/CAD stays in daily range at around 1.3550.
Business activity in the Canadian manufacturing sector expanded at a soft pace in April with S&P Global Manufacturing PMI improving to 50.2 from 48.6 in March. This reading came in below the market expectation of 50.5.
Commenting on the survey's findings, “although Canada’s manufacturing sector returned to growth in April, it did so only marginally with underlying data suggesting the recovery remained on shaky ground," noted Paul Smith, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
"Output and employment growth were sustained, but another drop in new orders is probably the most notable development," Smith added. "Clients are hesitant in their spending decisions, unsure of the direction of the economy at a time when prices remain high."
Market reaction
USD/CAD showed no immediate reaction to this report and was last seen trading modestly higher on the day at 1.3558.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.1000 after US ISM PMI data
EUR/USD has lost its traction and declined below 1.1000 in the American session on Monday. After the ISM Manufacturing PMI survey showed that the Price Paid Index jumped above 50 in April, the US Dollar started to gather strength and caused the pair to turn south.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2500 on renewed USD strength
GBP/USD has lost its recovery momentum and dropped below 1.2550 in the second half of the day on Monday. A strong inflation reading in the April ISM Manufacturing PMI survey seems to be helping the US Dollar outperform its rivals and weighing on the pair.
Gold fails to hold above $2,000 as US yields rally
Gold price turned south and dropped below $1,990 after having climbed above $2,000 earlier in the session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day above 3.5% after the ISM Manufacturing PMI data, causing XAU/USD to push lower.
Dogecoin price rejection means trouble for next week where DOGE could tank 30%
Dogecoin price is in dire need of some help, although it is questionable which company Elon Musk could buy to place the Dogecoin logo on it. All things aside, the performance of this week was a straight F, as the Bulls were unable to reclaim a vital support element.
First Republic Bank crashes 39% as FDIC takes over, sells assets to JPMorgan
First Republic Bank (FRC), one of the fastest growing major banks of the past decade, has reached the conclusion of its story. Early Monday, the FDIC announced that JPMorgan had won the bid to buy the bank's assets and assume resposibility for all deposits.