Canada: Markit Manufacturing PMI drops to 46.1 in March from 51.8

PMI report shows manufacturing activity in Canada contracted in March.

USD/CAD pair trades below 1.4200, stays in the positive territory.

The economic activity in Canada's manufacturing sector contracted at a strong pace in March with the Markit Manufacturing PMI slumping to 46.1 from 51.8 in February.

Commenting on the data, "Canadian manufacturers reported the steepest downturns in production, new orders and employment for at least nine-and-a-half years in March," noted Tim Moore, Economics Director at the IHS Markit. "Shrinking customer demand was almost exclusively attributed to production stoppages at home and abroad amid emergency public health measures to halt the COVID-19 pandemic."

Market reaction

The USD/CAD pulled away from session highs after this data and was last seen trading at 1.4165, still adding 0.75% on the day.