Canada: Manufacturing Sales rise by 3.5% in March as expected

- Manufacturing Sales in Canada rose sharply in March as expected.
- USD/CAD extends daily slide toward 1.2100 after the data.
Manufacturing Sales in Canada increased by 3.5% to the highest level since June 2019 at $57.8 billion in March, the data published by Statistics Canada revealed on Friday. This reading came in line with the market expectation.
"The capacity utilization rate (not seasonally adjusted) for the total manufacturing sector increased from 75.5% in February to 80.1% in March, the highest level since October 2019, driven by higher production," the publication further read.
Meanwhile, other data from Canada showed that Wholesale Sales in March rose by 2.8% after contracting by 0.9% in February.
Market reaction
The USD/CAD pair continues to push lower after these data and was last seen losing 0.36% on the day at 1.2116.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.21 after US retail sales miss estimates
EUR/USD is holding onto its gains above 1.21 after the US reported no change in April's retail sales, below 1% expected. The Control Group plunged by 1.5%. The dollar is falling across the pond.
GBP/USD trades below 1.41 after US consumption data
GBP/USD is trading above 1.4050, benefitting from the better market mood. Sterling is shrugging off worries about the spread of new virus variants, which may delay the reopening. US retail sales missed estimates, causing jitters.
XAU/USD looks to recapture $1840 ahead of US Retail data
Gold could be on the verge of a lower low, but the hourly time frame is key. The hourly support structure is guarding a break to test bullish commitments at 1,800. The 10-day EMA and confluence of the 50% mean reversion are also offering support.
SHIB Price looks to rally 30% as markets recover
SHIBA price suffered a fatal fall after, Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin removed liquidity for the token on Uniswap. However, Shiba Inu seems to be holding up fine as it bounced off a demand barrier, eyeing a comeback.
US April Retail Sales Preview: Inflation dynamics to drive USD valuation
Retail Sales in US are expected to continue to increase in April. USD outperforms its rivals following CPI inflation data. 10-year US Treasury bond yield remains on track to post strong weekly gains.