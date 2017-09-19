Canada: Manufacturing sales decreased 2.6% to $52.5 billion in July

Canada: Manufacturing sales decreased 2.6% to $52.5 billion in JulyBy Eren Sengezer
"Manufacturing sales decreased 2.6% to $52.5 billion in July, following a 1.9% decline in June," the Statistics Canada announced on Tuesday.
Key highlights:
- The decrease was primarily the result of lower sales of motor vehicles and motor vehicle parts.
- Excluding motor vehicles and motor vehicle parts, manufacturing sales increased 0.2%.
- Sales were down in 9 of 21 industries, representing 57% of the manufacturing sector.
- Sales of durable goods decreased 4.6%, while sales of non-durable goods declined 0.2%.
- In constant dollars, sales were down 1.4% in July, indicating a decline in the volume of manufactured goods sold.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.