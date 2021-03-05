Canada: International trade balance rises to $1.4 billion in January vs. -$1.4 billion expected

- Canada's International Merchandise Trade posted a surplus in January.
- USD/CAD trades in the positive territory a little below 1.2700.
Canada's International Merchandise Trade increased to $1.4 billion in February from -$1.98 billion in January, Statistics Canada reported on Friday. This reading came in better than the market expectation of -$1.4 billion.
"Canada posted a trade surplus of $1.4 billion in January, the first since May 2019, owing to a sharp 8.1% increase in merchandise exports," the publication read. "It was also the largest surplus since July 2014. Imports rose 0.9% in January compared with the previous month."
Market reaction
The USD/CAD pair edged modestly lower and was last seen trading at 1.2688, up 0.18% on a daily basis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
