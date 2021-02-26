Canada: Industrial Product Price Index rises by 2% in January

- Raw Materials Price Index in Canada rose sharply in January.
- USD/CAD continues to trade in the positive territory.
Prices for products manufactured in Canada, as measured by the Industrial Product Price Index (IPPI), rose by 2% in January, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday. This reading followed December's increase of 1.5%.
Further details of the publication revealed that the Raw Materials Price Index increased by 5.7% during the same period.
Market reaction
The USD/CAD pair edged slightly lower from the daily highs after this report and was last seen gaining 0.26% on the day at 1.2632.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
